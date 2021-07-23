23-Jul-2021 11:10 AM
EgyptAir plans African network expansion with new bases in Ghana & South Sudan
Egypt's Minister for Civil Aviation Mohammed Manar confirmed plans are underway to expand EgyptAir's African network and called for an increased focus on restoring the country's air traffic to pre pandemic levels (Arab News, 18-Jul-2021). Mr Manar stated plans to establish bases in Ghana and South Sudan have passed review, and agreements are underway with a number of African countries to support this expansion.