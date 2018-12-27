EgyptAir Holding and EHCAAN profitable in 2018

Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation stated (26-Dec-2018) EgyptAir Holding Company and the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN) achieved "profitable results and satisfactory figures" in 2018. Plans for 2019 include the restructuring of EgyptAir Holding. Minister of Civil Aviation Younes Al Masry also noted the need for fleet expansion to accommodate growth and the recovery of tourism traffic to Egypt. [more - original PR - Arabic]