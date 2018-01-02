EgyptAir signs firm order for 12 C Series with 12 options

EgyptAir and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft executed (29-Dec-2017) a firm agreement for the purchase of 12 CS300 aircraft and purchase rights for another 12. The airline signed a LoI for the order in Nov-2017. The firm order contract is valued at USD1.1 billion at list price and could increase to nearly USD2.2 billion if the airline exercises the purchase rights. The carrier is expected to use the aircraft for domestic and regional operations, including destinations in Africa and Europe. EgyptAir Holding chairman and CEO Safwat Musallam said: "The CS300's unique profitability profile will allow us to open up new opportunities and fits perfectly into our growth strategy". [more - original PR]