8-May-2020 2:08 PM

EgyptAir and Air Cairo sign MoU to enhance cooperation

EgyptAir, via its official website, announced (07-May-2020) it signed an MoU with Air Cairo to enhance cooperation in terms of strategic positioning, network planning and fleets. The MoU includes provisions for interlining, codeshare operations, special prorate agreements and schedule coordination on services to/from Alexandria Borg el Arab Airport, Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, Hurghada International Airport, Asyut Airport and Sohag Mubarak International Airport.

