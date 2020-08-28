Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Aug-2020 2:47 PM

Egypt may prohibit entry of all pax who do not carry negative COVID-19 test

Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation, via its official Facebook account, announced (27-Aug-2020) airlines operating at Egyptian airports may prohibit the entry of all arriving passengers of all nationalities, including Egyptian, into Egyptian airports if they do not carry a negative PCR test certificate for COVID-19. This condition is effective 01-Sep-2020, and does not apply to passengers under six years of age. The certificate must be issued no more than 72 hours prior to the scheduled service.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More