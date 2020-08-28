Egypt may prohibit entry of all pax who do not carry negative COVID-19 test

Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation, via its official Facebook account, announced (27-Aug-2020) airlines operating at Egyptian airports may prohibit the entry of all arriving passengers of all nationalities, including Egyptian, into Egyptian airports if they do not carry a negative PCR test certificate for COVID-19. This condition is effective 01-Sep-2020, and does not apply to passengers under six years of age. The certificate must be issued no more than 72 hours prior to the scheduled service.