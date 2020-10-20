Egypt considers approx USD225.7m in financing for civil aviation projects

Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced (13-Oct-2020) a meeting between Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar and Minister of International Cooperation Dr Rania Al-Mashat, to discuss cooperation mechanisms with multilateral and bilateral development partners regarding the financing of projects in the civil aviation sector. The two parties also discussed the marketing of the investment zone around Cairo International Airport. Dr Al-Mashat noted the Ministry of International Cooperation is looking to provide development funding within the framework of the National Development Agenda 2030. The funding portfolio provided by the Ministry of International Cooperation for civil aviation projects amounts to approximately USD225.7 million. [more - original PR - Arabic]