18-Oct-2018 8:37 AM

Egypt and Russia to restore charter services in near future

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced (17-Oct-2018) "full scale restoration" of tourism and air services between Egypt and Russia was discussed at a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Mr Putin said: "We have also discussed charter flights to tourist destinations popular with Russians - to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. We noted that our Egyptian friends are doing everything necessary to increase the security level. We will work to restore charter flights in the near future". Mr Putin noted scheduled nonstop Moscow-Cairo service resumed in Apr-2018. [more - original PR - English/Russian] [more - original PR - English/Russian - II]

