Egypt and Russia determine steps for full scale resumption of air services

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (09-Jul-2019) it has determined the steps required for the resumption of full scale air services between Russia and Egypt and the key directions for the development of civil aviation cooperation at a meeting with Egypt's Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr. The parties discussed the operation of scheduled cargo services to Russia by EgyptAir Cargo and the possibility of increasing frequency and expanding the network of Egypt and Russia's carriers. Agreements between aeronautical authorities and security are considered key factors in the decisions. Russian experts visited Egypt to review the security measures implemented at airports in Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh in Apr-2019. Egypt and Russia also confirmed interest in the signing of an agreement on airworthiness. [more - original PR - Russian]