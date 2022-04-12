eDreams ODIGEO achieves a new all time single day sales record

eDreams ODIGEO announced (11-Apr-2022) it reached a new all time single day sales record during its latest three day 'Prime Days' campaign, held between 05-Apr-2022 and 08-Apr-2022. During this period, Prime members enjoyed special discounts of up to 60% on flights and participating partner airlines benefited from strong market share growth, achieving an average two fold increase in booking volumes week-on-week. [more - original PR]