eDreams ODIGEO: 3QFY2022 bookings 26% above pre-COVID-19 levels

eDreams ODIGEO reported (25-Feb-2022) 3QFY2022 bookings were 26% above levels seen before COVID-19. Over the first nine months of FY2022, bookings were 7% above pre-COVID-19 levels. Despite softening of demand due to the Omicron variant, trading continued to be in line or above pre-COVID levels. Bookings in Oct-2021 were up 44% against Oct-2019, bookings in Nov-2021 were 33% above Nov-2019 and Dec-2021 was 2% lower than 2019. For the first 21 days of Feb-2022, daily bookings were 4% ahead of Oct-2021, which had been the company's previous peak for daily bookings. [more - original PR]