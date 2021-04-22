Edmonton International Airport joins 'The Climate Pledge' initiative

Edmonton International Airport joined (21-Apr-2021) 'The Climate Pledge', an Amazon and Global Optimism initiative in which companies commit to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040. Edmonton becomes the first airport and third Canada based organisation to join the pledge. It will routinely report on its greenhouse gas emissions, implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement and act to offset any remaining emissions. The airport specified there will be no mandatory charges to passengers to meet the agreement, although it will offer voluntary options for passengers to directly offset carbon emissions linked to their flights in future. [more - original PR]