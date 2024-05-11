Edmonton Airport VP sees precedent for lack of national aviation strategy in Canada

Edmonton International Airport VP air service and business development James Jackson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "We until recently didn't even have a national tourism strategy. I think there's some type of precedent for not having [a] national [aviation] strategy". Mr Jackson added: "There are Canadian pension funds who invest in airports globally, so it's not like the expertise and the ecosystem doesn't exist... It's an extremely cost competitive country to do business in, so maybe that's a contributing factor to why there isn't an incentive oriented strategy".