Edmonton Airport VP sees 'generational opportunity' to influence pax experience policy

Edmonton International Airport VP air service and business development James Jackson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "It takes 12 different organisations to get a passenger where they're going and I think we have a duty of care to take care of that passenger". Mr Jackson added: "This is our generational opportunity to craft a narrative, collaborate and exemplify what we do… This is our opportunity to work with government, collaborate with each other and put the passenger experience at the centre and then hopefully craft policy which creates value for everyone".