Edinburgh Airport to reduce staff by 'around a third'

Edinburgh Airport outlined (03-Aug-2020) plans to commence a redundancy process across all areas, including frontline staff, management and support functions, with plans to reduce its workforce by "around a third". The airport consulted with staff and unions and its proposals on terms of redundancy were supported by more than 90% of people who took part in the ballot. Colleagues who will be made redundant will begin to receive letters as of 01-Aug-2020 and will leave the business on 31-Oct-2020. [more - original PR]