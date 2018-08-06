Edinburgh Airport submits proposal to modernise airspace

Edinburgh Airport announced (03-Aug-2018) it resubmitted a proposal to the UK Civil Aviation Authority to modernise its airspace. According to the airport, any changes to the airspace would enable greater flexibility in maintaining service levels and building increased capacity for future growth. Edinburgh Airport CEO Gordon Dewar said: "Vast growth at the airport as well as the change in technology means we need to modernise our airspace to meet current and future demand". [more - original PR]