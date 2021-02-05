Edinburgh Airport 2020 passenger numbers were lowest level since 1995

Edinburgh Airport handled (04-Feb-2021) just under 3.5 million passengers in 2020, a 76% year-on-year reduction, recording its lowest number of passengers since 1995. Independent research on the airport's economic impact suggests the reduction in passenger numbers to a total of 3,478,501 resulted in a cost to the Scottish economy of GBP 1 billion and over 21,000 jobs. Edinburgh Airport CEO Gordon Dewar stated: "Nobody should assume that when the pandemic subsides, life will go back to normal" noting it is "the right time for industry, government and trade unions to be thinking about a substantial economic recovery plan". [more - original PR]