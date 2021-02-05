Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Feb-2021 4:43 AM

Edinburgh Airport 2020 passenger numbers were lowest level since 1995

Edinburgh Airport handled (04-Feb-2021) just under 3.5 million passengers in 2020, a 76% year-on-year reduction, recording its lowest number of passengers since 1995. Independent research on the airport's economic impact suggests the reduction in passenger numbers to a total of 3,478,501 resulted in a cost to the Scottish economy of GBP 1 billion and over 21,000 jobs. Edinburgh Airport CEO Gordon Dewar stated: "Nobody should assume that when the pandemic subsides, life will go back to normal" noting it is "the right time for industry, government and trade unions to be thinking about a substantial economic recovery plan". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More