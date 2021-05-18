18-May-2021 3:30 PM
Edelweiss to launch Zurich-Puerto Plata from 02-Jul-2021
Edelweiss announced (12-May-2021) plans to launch Zurich-Puerto Plata service, operating weekly from 02-Jul-2021. The new service will further expand the existing Edelweiss tourist offer in the Caribbean and Central America, which includes Cancún in Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Havana in Cuba, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and San José in Costa Rica. The carrier will operate up to 12 times weekly to Central American and Caribbean destinations from Jul-2021. [more - original PR]