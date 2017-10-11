Loading
Manta Airport inaugurates temporary passenger hangar; Outlines project for new passenger terminal

Ecuador inaugurated (10-Oct-2017) Manta Airport's provisional hangar. The terminal will be used to handle more than 200,000 passengers p/a, as the airport's existing main terminal suffered major damage following the Apr-2016 earthquake. The 1350sqm hangar features check in counters, waiting rooms, departures lounges, and car parking. The construction was handled by Kaxamm, and commenced on 03-Mar-2017. The hangar will become the airport's cargo terminal in 2019. The new USD26 million passenger terminal will feature 5000sqm, a new 905sqm ATC tower, and necessary aeronautical equipment. The 2860m runway will also be have maintenance works performed. [more - original PR - Spanish]

