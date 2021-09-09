Ecuador abolishes tax on foreign currency outflow

Ecuador's Government abolished (07-Sep-2021) the 5% tax on the outflow of foreign currency imposed on airlines. President Guillermo Lasso said the tax had impacted tourism by raising ticket prices, adding many carriers have expressed interest in adding new routes or increasing frequencies to the country following its removal. Minister of Tourism Niels Olsen said eliminating the tax was an "essential step" towards signing Open Skies agreements. [more - original PR - Spanish]