ECDC confirms Omicron cases in eight European states, all connected to travel from African countries

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced (29-Nov-2021) 33 confirmed Omicron variant of concern cases have been reported by eight European Union and European Economic Area countries, as of 29-Nov-2021. According to information from public sources, these comprise Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal, with further cases under investigation. All confirmed cases have a history of travel to African countries, with some having taken connecting flights at other destinations between Africa and Europe. [more - original PR]