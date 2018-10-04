ECA welcomes EU ministers call for a cohesive European aviation social agenda

European Cockpit Association (ECA) welcomed (03-Oct-2018) transport ministers from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands call for on an "ambitious" European social agenda in aviation at an EU aviation summer on 03-Oct-2018. The ministers' initiative highlights the importance of fair working conditions for the aviation sector, and underlines the need for a coherent application of existing national and European social rights and protection. ECA stated: "As aviation is by its nature a largely international business, a coherent European approach- steered by the Commission - is needed to provide a level playing field for a fair competition amongst all the actors of the sector". [more - original PR]