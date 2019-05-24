ECA: EASA must resist pressure on 737 MAX and 'carry out an independent and thorough review'

European Cockpit Association (ECA) president Jon Horne said (23-May-2019) Boeing's approach to the 737 MAX was to "essentially" build an aircraft "to a wish list that would sell well – meeting attractive fuel, cost and performance metrics, with minimal additional pilot training requirements". Mr Horne said the problem "is that it seems there was no independent regulator to look at this in-depth from a safety perspective and scrutinise what appears to be a design philosophy driven by commercial priorities". Mr Horne added that the ECA supports EASA's preconditions to the return of the 737 MAX to service and said it "must be able to resist any such pressure and carry out an independent and thorough review". He noted that "Simply accepting the FAA's word on the MAX's safety won't be enough". [more - original PR]