6-Nov-2017 9:35 AM

European Cockpit Association says aviation potential target for cyber attacks

European Cockpit Association (ECA) warned (03-Nov-2017) the global aviation system and is "a potential target for cyber-attacks". ECA stated aircraft, ground facilities and other critical infrastructures are "vulnerable to cyber-attacks and therefore are at significant risk", adding risk "increases with connectivity". ECA urged for cyber security to be considered through the aviation supply chain, throughout "all aviation communications pathways and applications... This cannot be done by single entities for their own systems only". ECA concluded by calling on the European Commission to "put forward regulation with the aim of setting the minimum requirements that the aviation industry must fulfil", which should be "outcome focused". [more - original PR]

