13-Feb-2019 10:57 AM

EC approves joint control of Virgin Atlantic by Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Group

European Commission (EC) approved (12-Feb-2019) the proposed acquisition of joint control over Virgin Atlantic Airways by Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Group. The Commission concluded the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area. Other key findings include:

  • None of the overlapping routes raises competition concerns despite a small number of routes with high combined market shares, because the overlapping routes are direct/indirect overlaps, and Virgin Atlantic, Delta and Air France-KLM are not close competitors and they continue to face significant competition from other carriers on the routes where the activities of both airlines overlap;
  • The increase in their combined slot portfolio is unlikely to have a negative effect on passengers at London Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport. [more - original PR]

