EBRD and UNWTO sign agreement to promote tourism as avenue for sustainable development

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the UNWTO signed (04-Oct-2019) an agreement to work together in promoting and fostering tourism for the achievement of the UN's '2030 Agenda' and the 17 UN sustainable development goals. In particular, the EBRD and UNWTO are looking for ways to strengthen the role of the tourism sector for social, economic and environmental development for regional integration and economic diversification. The two institutions will also look to strengthen tourism governance and institutions, promote policy dialogue at national and regional level on matters of common concern, facilitate investments and advocate for the increase of Official Development Aid flows to the tourism sector, including through UNWTO. [more - original PR]