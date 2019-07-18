18-Jul-2019 8:35 AM
Ebix to acquire Yatra Online, creating India's largest travel services company
Ebix and Yatra Online entered (17-Jul-2019) a definitive agreement under which Ebix will acquire Yatra via a merger arrangement. Key details of the agreement include:
- Share transfers: Each holder of an ordinary share of Yatra will be entitled to receive 0.005 shares of Ebix convertible preferred stock. Each shareholder of Ebix convertible preferred stock received for each Yatra ordinary share will be convertible into 20 shares of the common stock of Ebix;
- Share issues:
- Ebix will issue 243,747 shares of convertible preferred stock, which in turn will be convertible into 4.87 million shares of Ebix common stock;
- Yatra will offer newly issued Yatra ordinary shares in exchange for 50% of the outstanding warrants to purchase Yatra ordinary shares. It is anticipated 1.3 million newly issued Yatra ordinary shares will be exchanged for 50% of the outstanding Yatra warrants, representing an exchange ratio of 0.075 newly issued Yatra shares per Yatra warrant;
- Valuation: Each Yatra ordinary share convertible into Ebix common stock would be valued, on an as-converted basis, at USD4.90 per share, based on the trailing 15 day volume weighted average price of Ebix common stock of USD49.05 per share. This represents an approximate premium of 32% to Yatra's closing share price on 08-Mar-2019. The transaction implies an enterprise value of USD337.8 million. Assuming the value of the underlying Ebix common stock to be received for each Yatra share is USD4.90, the value offered per Yatra warrant would be USD0.37;
- Post merger arrangements: Following the completion of the transaction, Yatra will become part of Ebix's 'EbixCash' travel portfolio alongside Via and Mercury and will continue to serve customers under the Yatra brand;
- Deal rationale: The transaction will create India's largest and most profitable travel services company. Ebix chairman, president and CEO Robin Raina commented: "The acquisition of Yatra would lend itself to significant synergies and the emergence of EbixCash as India's largest and most profitable travel services company, besides being the largest enterprise financial exchange in the country". Under Ebix's travel platform, the combined company will leverage Yatra's existing customer base, service offering and multi-channel platform to take advantage of the market opportunity in India. The combined company will have an international footprint with more than 11,000 employees and a travel expanse spanning the GCC, ASEAN and the rest of Asia Pacific. The transaction also provides the necessary scale to extend its travel business to North America, Latin America and Europe;
- Timing and approvals: The transaction has been approved unanimously by Ebix's and Yatra's boards. The deal is expected to close by 4Q2019. The deal remains subject to approval by Yatra shareholders, clearances by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq of the registration and listing of the Ebix convertible preferred stock and other customary closing conditions;
- Financial benefits: The merger of Yatra is expected to generate USD0.40 to USD0.75 per share accretion to Ebix's non-GAAP earnings per share within nine and 12 months following closing. [more - original PR]