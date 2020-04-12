easyJet defers delivery of 24 aircraft until 2022

easyJet reached (09-Apr-2020) an agreement with Airbus for the deferral of 24 aircraft deliveries from 2020 to 2022. The agreement includes the deferral of 10 aircraft in 2020, meaning the LCC will take no deliveries in 2020. It also retains the option to defer a further five deliveries in 2022. Exact dates of future deliveries of the deferred aircraft are to be agreed in response to the demand environment. easyJet also has 24 operating leases due for renewal within the next 16 months for added flexibility, which could include deferment and cancellation. [more - original PR]