Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Apr-2020 9:01 PM

easyJet defers delivery of 24 aircraft until 2022

easyJet reached (09-Apr-2020) an agreement with Airbus for the deferral of 24 aircraft deliveries from 2020 to 2022. The agreement includes the deferral of 10 aircraft in 2020, meaning the LCC will take no deliveries in 2020. It also retains the option to defer a further five deliveries in 2022. Exact dates of future deliveries of the deferred aircraft are to be agreed in response to the demand environment. easyJet also has 24 operating leases due for renewal within the next 16 months for added flexibility, which could include deferment and cancellation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More