easyJet founder and shareholder and easyGroup owner Stelios Haji-Ioannou reiterated (06-Apr-2020) recommendations that easyJet plans for a fleet size reduction from 350 to 250 aircraft. Mr Haji-Ioannou argued the airline will not need any new aircraft "for many years to come", adding that the current fleet is "already one of the youngest in the industry". [more - original PR]