17-Jul-2017 9:10 AM
easyJet applies for Austrian AOC amid Brexit concerns
easyJet applied (14-Jul-2017) to Austro Control for an air operator's certificate (AOC) and to Austria's Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology for an airline operating licence amid concerns regarding UK-EU services post Brexit. The new accreditation allows easyJet to establish a new carrier, easyJet Europe, to be headquartered in Vienna and operate within the remaining EU27 countries. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]