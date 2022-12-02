easyJet UK country manager: 'The most attractive opportunity for us is hydrogen'

easyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (01-Dec-2022) "the most attractive opportunity for us is hydrogen" for decarbonising the airline's operations. Ms Gayward said the airline's carbon offsetting programme "was purely an interim measure". easyJet's sustainability efforts will focus on a combination of fleet renewal, increasing use of sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen. Ms Gayward said airspace modernisation in Europe will also play "a huge part".