easyJet to resume 100 routes in Aug-2020, opens bookings for summer 2021

easyJet announced (16-Jul-2020) plans to resume more than 100 new routes from the UK in Aug-2020. The airline also plans to launch London Gatwick-Tirana service on 24-Jul-2020. easyJet chief commercial, marketing and planning officer Robert Carey stated the carrier also launched its summer 2021 schedule "earlier than ever before so that customers can book early to get the best value fares on flights to hundreds of destinations across our network, and customers have more options if they want to rebook their Summer 2020 holidays". [more - original PR]