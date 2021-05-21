easyJet to operate circa 15% of 2019 capacity

easyJet stated (20-May-2021) based on current travel restrictions in the markets in which we operate, easyJet expects to fly circa 15% of 2019 capacity levels in 3Q2021 with an expectation that capacity levels will start to increase from Jun-2021 onwards. Late announcements of changes to travel restrictions will impact load factors due to late capacity additions and cancellations to meet surges in demand, driving an even later booking behaviour. The carrier remains flexibility to ramp capacity up or down depending on travel restrictions. This ramp up will involve increased variable costs during 3Q2021 as we bring pilots and crew off furlough in readiness for the peak summer season in 4Q2021. [more - original PR]