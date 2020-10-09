easyJet to open two new seasonal bases in Faro and Malaga

easyJet announced (08-Oct-2020) plans to open two new seasonal bases in Faro and Malaga "in time for next summer", basing three aircraft in each airport and creating approximately 200 pilot and crew jobs. The new bases will allow the airline to better respond to higher customer demand over its summer schedule, with plans for the base to become operational from spring 2021 to Oct-2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]