easyJet converts 30 A320neo orders to A321neos

easyJet agreed (16-May-2017) with Airbus to convert 30 A320neo orders to A321neo aircraft with a 235 seat configuration, with the first delivery expected in summer 2018. The order forms part of an existing easyJet Airbus framework agreement signed in 2013. easyJet stated the A321neo aircraft will enable it to reduce fuel consumption and deliver growth at slot constrained airports with increased capacity of up to 50% per service. easyJet's fleet consists of 266 Airbus aircraft as of 31-Mar-2017.