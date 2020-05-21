easyJet to gradually resume operations from 15-Jun-2020

easyJet announced (21-May-2020) plans to gradually resume operations from 15-Jun-2020. The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic routes in the UK and France. Further routes will be announced over the coming weeks as demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed. Alongside the resumption of operations, easyJet plans to implement a range of new biosecurity measures to help ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew onboard. These include:

Customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear face masks;

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of easyJet aircraft;

Availability of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser onboard;

Initially, no onboard catering services.

The measures have been implemented in consultation with ICAO and EASA and in line with government and medical advice. [more - original PR]