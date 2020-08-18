easyJet to close three UK bases

easyJet announced (17-Aug-2020) it will go ahead with the closure of its bases at London Stansted Airport, London Southend Airport and Newcastle International Airport on 31-Aug-2020, following the completion of its collective consultation process. Key details include:

Airline closes collective consultation period, remains committed to working with British Airline Pilots' Association on next phase and continues to work with Unite the Union on the individual consultation process;

Consultation has reduced the need for compulsory redundancies through enhanced voluntary redundancy scheme and options to reduce job losses overall;

Customers booked to travel from affected airports will be contacted with their options;

The pandemic and travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK, continue to impact demand for travel.

London Stansted and Newcastle will remain part of easyJet's route network, and some domestic and international flights will continue to operate, served by inbound flying from other bases across the network.