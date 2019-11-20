20-Nov-2019 9:09 AM
easyJet to become first major airline to operate net zero carbon flights
easyJet announced (19-Nov-2019) plans to become the first major airline to operate net zero carbon flights across its entire network. The airline will achieve this goal by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all of its flights, effective immediately. easyJet will undertake carbon offsetting through schemes accredited by the Gold Standard and VCS. These schemes will include forestry, renewable and community based projects. [more - original PR]