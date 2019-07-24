Become a CAPA Member
24-Jul-2019

easyJet selects Traxo to provide corporate travel solution

easyJet selected (23-Jul-2019) travel data aggregation and intelligence company Traxo to provide easyJet's corporate travel clients with a solution to aid in capturing business travel bookings for duty of care and spend tracking. By using Traxo's proprietary FILTER programme on a company's email server, confirmation emails of bookings made directly with a travel supplier will be synced with Traxo CONNECT, enabling real time spend and itinerary visibility for corporate clients and data integration to downstream duty of care services. [more - original PR]

