Loading
17-May-2017 7:18 AM

easyJet revenue up 3% in H1FY2017

easyJet revenue up 3% – financial highlights for the six months ended 31-Mar-2017:

  • Revenue: GBP1827 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
  • Costs: GBP2039 million, +13.8%;
    • Airports and ground handling: GBP624 million, +21.4%;
    • Fuel: GBP459 million, -0.6%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (GBP220 million), compared to a loss of GBP17 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (GBP192 million), compared to a loss of GBP15 million in p-c-p;
  • Passenger numbers: 33.8 million, +9.0%;
  • Load factor: 90.2%, +0.5ppt;
  • Revenue per ASK: GBP4.61 pence, -5.3%;
  • Headline Cost per ASK: GBP5.14 pence, +4.4%;
  • Headline cost per ASK excl fuel: GBP3.98 pence, +9.0%;
  • Average sector length: 1058 km, +0.4%;
  • Total assets: GBP5861 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP673 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP3521 million. [more - original PR]