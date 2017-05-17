17-May-2017 7:18 AM
easyJet revenue up 3% in H1FY2017
easyJet revenue up 3% – financial highlights for the six months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Revenue: GBP1827 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
- Costs: GBP2039 million, +13.8%;
- Airports and ground handling: GBP624 million, +21.4%;
- Fuel: GBP459 million, -0.6%;
- Operating profit (loss): (GBP220 million), compared to a loss of GBP17 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (GBP192 million), compared to a loss of GBP15 million in p-c-p;
- Passenger numbers: 33.8 million, +9.0%;
- Load factor: 90.2%, +0.5ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: GBP4.61 pence, -5.3%;
- Headline Cost per ASK: GBP5.14 pence, +4.4%;
- Headline cost per ASK excl fuel: GBP3.98 pence, +9.0%;
- Average sector length: 1058 km, +0.4%;
- Total assets: GBP5861 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP673 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP3521 million. [more - original PR]