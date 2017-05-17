easyJet revenue up 3% in H1FY2017

easyJet revenue up 3% – financial highlights for the six months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: GBP1827 million, +3.2% year-on-year;

Costs: GBP2039 million, +13.8%; Airports and ground handling: GBP624 million, +21.4%; Fuel: GBP459 million, -0.6%;

Operating profit (loss): (GBP220 million), compared to a loss of GBP17 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (GBP192 million), compared to a loss of GBP15 million in p-c-p;

Passenger numbers: 33.8 million, +9.0%;

Load factor: 90.2%, +0.5ppt;

Revenue per ASK: GBP4.61 pence, -5.3%;

Headline Cost per ASK: GBP5.14 pence, +4.4%;

Headline cost per ASK excl fuel: GBP3.98 pence, +9.0%;

Average sector length: 1058 km, +0.4%;

Total assets: GBP5861 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: GBP673 million;

Total liabilities: GBP3521 million. [more - original PR]