easyJet reports strong trading and operational performance in Q3FY2018

easyJet reported (20-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Total revenue: GBP1387 million, +16.0% year-on-year; Seat revenue: GBP1363 million, +16.0%; Non seat revenue: GBP24 million, +13.9%;

Passengers: 22.3 million, +10.8%;

Load factor: 93.1%, +1.1ppt;

Total revenue per seat: GBP57.78, +5.9%;

Revenue per passenger: GBP62.07, +4.7%;

Average sector length: 1118km, +0.6%. [more - original PR]

easyJet: “Approximately 67% of expected bookings for the fourth quarter have now been secured. Based on this, revenue per seat at constant currency for the 6 months ending 30 September 2017 is expected to decline by around 2%. This reflects in particular continuing high market growth, including by easyJet, in key summer holiday markets such as Spain and Portugal.” Source: Company statement, 20-Jul-2017.