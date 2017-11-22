Loading
22-Nov-2017 4:07 PM

easyJet reports sharp profit declines in FY2017

easyJet reported (21-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total revenue: GBP5047 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: GBP4061 million, +6.0%;
    • Ancillary: GBP986 million, +17.8%;
  • Costs:
    • Airports and ground handling: GBP1465 million, +15.6%;
    • Fuel: GBP1062 million, -4.7%;
  • Operating profit: GBP404 million, -20.8%;
  • Net profit: GBP305 million, -30.2%;
  • Passengers: 80.2 million, +9.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 93.6%, +0.7ppt;
  • Revenue per ASK: GBP 5.27 pence, -1.0%;
  • Cost per ASK: GBP 4.84 pence, +1.8%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: GBP 3.73 cents, +7.0%;
  • Average sector length: 1105km, +0.6%;
  • Total assets: GBP5971 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP711 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP3169 million. [more - original PR]

