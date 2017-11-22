easyJet reports sharp profit declines in FY2017

easyJet reported (21-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total revenue: GBP5047 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger: GBP4061 million, +6.0%;
- Ancillary: GBP986 million, +17.8%;
- Costs:
- Airports and ground handling: GBP1465 million, +15.6%;
- Fuel: GBP1062 million, -4.7%;
- Operating profit: GBP404 million, -20.8%;
- Net profit: GBP305 million, -30.2%;
- Passengers: 80.2 million, +9.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 93.6%, +0.7ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: GBP 5.27 pence, -1.0%;
- Cost per ASK: GBP 4.84 pence, +1.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: GBP 3.73 cents, +7.0%;
- Average sector length: 1105km, +0.6%;
- Total assets: GBP5971 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP711 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP3169 million. [more - original PR]