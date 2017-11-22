easyJet reports operating base capacity and market share highlights for FY2016/17

easyJet reported (21-Nov-2017) the following market share highlights for the year ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Overall capacity: +8.5%;
- Overall market share across all easyJet bases: +0.8ppts to 31.6%;
- UK:
- London Gatwick Airport: 47% share of short haul capacity;
- London Luton Airport: 43% share of short haul capacity;
- 146 based aircraft, including 93 at four London airports;
- Overall capacity increased: +8%;
- France:
- 30 based aircraft;
- Capacity: +11%;
- Overall market share: 15%;
- Italy:
- 31 based aircraft;
- Number one number position at Milan Malpensa, Naples and Venice airports;
- Capacity: +7%;
- 40% overall market share at Milan Malpensa Airport;
- Switzerland:
- Germany:
- 16 based aircraft;
- Capacity: +7%;
- Number two position at Berlin Schönefeld Airport;
- Acquisition of selected airberlin assets at Berlin Tegel Airport;
- Withdrawal from Hamburg Airport;
- Netherlands:
- Eight based aircraft;
- Number two position behind KLM at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport;
- Capacity: +8%;
- Portugal:
- Eight based aircraft;
- Capacity: +14%;
- Spain:
- Seven based aircraft;
- Opened seasonal base at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Mar-2017;
- Capacity: +13%. [more - original PR]