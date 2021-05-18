easyJet relaunches leisure services from UK to green list EU services

easyJet relaunched (17-May-2021) leisure services from the UK to European green list destinations, with more than 1.6 million seats on sale. Since the UK Government announcement, easyJet has put more than 105,000 extra seats on sale from the UK to Green list destinations to serve demand for travel during the summer season. easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren stated: "We know the pent up demand is there – we see it every time that restrictions are eased and so to cater for it we have put an extra 100,000 seats on sale from the UK to Green list destinations". [more - original PR]