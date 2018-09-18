easyJet records busiest day in its history, beats previous record by more than 60,000 pax

easyJet handled (17-Sep-2018) more than 330,000 passengers across more than 1941 services on 14-Sep-2018, the busiest day on record for the carrier. More than 170,000 passengers travelled to or from easyJet's UK airports across more than 1007 services, also setting another record for the most passengers travelling with the airline on a single day. Up to 267,000 passengers were handled on easyJet's peak travel day in 2017. [more - original PR]