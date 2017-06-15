15-Jun-2017 8:32 AM
easyJet receives first of 130 A320neo aircraft
easyJet received (14-Jun-2017) its first LEAP-1A powered A320neo. The carrier has 130 A320neo aircraft on order from Airbus. The aircraft, configured with 186 seats, is easyJet's 300th A320 family aircraft and will be based at London Luton Airport. In May-2017, easyJet upsized orders for 30 A320neo with 186 seats to the larger capacity A321neo with 235 seats for growth at slot constrained airports. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]