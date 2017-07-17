easyJet CEO resigns to assume leadership of media company

easyJet announced (17-Jul-2017) CEO Carolyn McCall advised the board of her intention to leave easyJet in order to become CEO of ITV. Dame Carolyn is expected to leave easyJet before the end of 2017 and the carrier commenced the search for a successor. Dame Carolyn said: "This was a really difficult decision for me to make. I have had an amazing seven years at easyJet, I am so proud of what the airline and its people have achieved in that period... After seven years, the opportunity from ITV felt like the right one to take. It is a fantastic company in a dynamic and stimulating sector". [more - original PR]