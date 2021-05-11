11-May-2021 4:04 PM
easyJet places additional capacity on Gibraltar and Portugal services from UK
easyJet placed (11-May-2021) the following additional seats on sale from the UK to Gibraltar and Portugal during the summer schedule:
- Faro from Belfast, Bristol, Glasgow, London Gatwick, Liverpool, London Luton and Manchester;
- Lisbon from Bristol, Edinburgh, London Luton and Manchester;
- Funchal from Bristol;
- Gibraltar from Bristol, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Manchester. [more - original PR]