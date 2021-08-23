easyJet: Passport required for services to the UK from 01-Oct-2021

easyJet stated (19-Aug-2021) following the UK's exit from the EU, from 01-Oct-2021, most EU, EEA, Swiss national Identity Cards will no longer be valid for travel to the UK, with travellers requiring a passport. This will not apply to those EU, EEA and Swiss nationals whose rights are protected by the Withdrawal Agreement, including those eligible for European Union Settlement Scheme status, frontier workers and joining EUSS family members. [more - original PR]