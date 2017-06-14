easyJet partners with Signature Flight Support enabling passengers to use Luton private jet terminal

easyJet partnered (13-Jun-2017) with Signature Flight Support to enable passengers to use London Luton Airport's private jet terminal. Service details include:

easyJet passengers can arrive and depart from Signature's newly opened luxury terminal;

Cars can be parked at terminal entrance;

Customs, immigration and security screening is all performed at the Signature terminal and passengers can access all lounge amenities and refreshments;.

When departing for a service, a Signature luxury car transports passengers across the airfield directly to the aircraft;

Service costs: GBP475 for one passenger and GPB120 for any additional passengers in the group.

easyJet head of ancillary revenue Andrew Middleton said: "While easyJet will always be famous for our low fares and fantastic on board service, for some passengers this a chance to combine those things with a VIP experience for their loved ones and we think it will be particularly popular for those celebrating a milestone birthday, anniversary or other special occasion or for those travelling on business". [more - original PR]