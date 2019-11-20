easyJet outlines outlook for 2020, expects package holidays business to break even

easyJet outlined (19-Nov-2019) its economic outlook for 2020 following the release of its 2019 financial results. Details include:

Forward bookings for H1FY2020 are slightly ahead of prior year;

easyJet's expected capacity growth for the year ending 30-Sep-2020 will be at the lower end of historic guidance of between 3% and 8% p/a;

Headline airline revenue per seat at constant currency in H1FY2020 is expected to be up low to mid single digits;

Headline airline cost per seat excluding fuel at constant currency for the full year to 30-Sep-2020 is expected to be up by low single digits, assuming normal levels of disruption;

easyJet Holidays is expected to be at least breakeven for the financial year to 30-Sep-2020;

Offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used for all flights on behalf of customers is expected to cost around GBP25 million in the financial year to 30-Sep-2020;

Capital expenditure for the financial year to 30-Sep-2020 is expected to be around GBP1.35 billion.

easyJet delivered 2019 full year results in line with expectations, with its GBP427 million headline profit before tax towards the top end of guidance. [more - original PR]